Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NYSE:VRE opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
