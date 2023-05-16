Mizuho Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $81.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

