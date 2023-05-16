Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $84,000 Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nikola by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

