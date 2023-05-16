Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Pershing Square Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Pershing Square Company Profile
