Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

