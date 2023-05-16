abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:AWP opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
