abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

