Fiera Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.099844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

