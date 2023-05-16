Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 2nd

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

