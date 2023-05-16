Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 5th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

RNEW stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 million and a PE ratio of 79.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

