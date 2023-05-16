Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 5th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
RNEW stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 million and a PE ratio of 79.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.82.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
