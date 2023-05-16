Civitas Social Housing PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

LON CSH opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company has a market capitalization of £489.36 million, a P/E ratio of 734.55 and a beta of 0.16. Civitas Social Housing has a 12-month low of GBX 51.07 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.18 ($1.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.83.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Civitas Social Housing

In other Civitas Social Housing news, insider Alison Hadden acquired 31,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($25,203.95). Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.