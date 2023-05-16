Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.50 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.23.

In related news, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320 ($5,411.50). 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

