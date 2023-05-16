American States Water (AWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 68 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AWR opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.