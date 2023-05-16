Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Magna International stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Magna International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Magna International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

