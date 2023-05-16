Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Raises Dividend to $6.74 Per Share

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 6.7385 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94.
Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.
Credicorp Stock Performance
Shares of BAP opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
