Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Raises Dividend to $6.74 Per Share

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 6.7385 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.