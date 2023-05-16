Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.623 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.00. The firm has a market cap of C$20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.9044426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

