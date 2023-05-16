Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $66,220. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,875,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,560,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,774,000 after acquiring an additional 106,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

