Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 2nd

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.