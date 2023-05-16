Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 2nd

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 93.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

