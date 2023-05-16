Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GRID stock opened at GBX 159.27 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £862.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.70 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.24.

Insider Activity

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,312.66). Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

