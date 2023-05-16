MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

