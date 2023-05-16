Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 4.2 %

NNOX stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

