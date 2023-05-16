TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 2nd

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TSE X opened at C$146.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.07. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$123.03 and a 1 year high of C$147.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

