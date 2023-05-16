Reading International (RDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.