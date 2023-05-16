Reading International (RDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of RDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
