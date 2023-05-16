Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 15th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4569 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Unilever stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Unilever by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

