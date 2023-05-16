Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

