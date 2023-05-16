Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on June 1st

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Performance

LON VCAP opened at GBX 39.94 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The firm has a market cap of £18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.18. Vector Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.73).

Get Vector Capital alerts:

About Vector Capital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.