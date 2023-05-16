Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on June 1st

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Performance
LON VCAP opened at GBX 39.94 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The firm has a market cap of £18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.18. Vector Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.73).
About Vector Capital
