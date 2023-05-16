Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 9th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,566.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 854,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,129,000 after purchasing an additional 831,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

