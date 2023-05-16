Wrapped HBAR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $107,500.36 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $107,500.36 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,341,900,299 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,900,299.397957 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05238801 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $126,184.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

