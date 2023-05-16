GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 13th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GSK has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,106,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

