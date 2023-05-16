Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Children’s Place stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $328.00 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

