Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

CAN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth $88,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

