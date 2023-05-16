Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.
Canaan Stock Up 2.9 %
CAN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.23.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
