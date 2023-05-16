Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $56.43 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $54,627.77 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

