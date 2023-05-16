Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $261.56 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $35.08 or 0.00129537 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $261.56 million and $10.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029459 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,050 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,457,050.25563671 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.06040068 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,204,918.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.