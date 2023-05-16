Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and $6.36 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,074,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

