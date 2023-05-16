Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $173,557.89 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

