Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $121.46 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $121.46 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,765,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

