BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $852,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL Trading Up 4.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

