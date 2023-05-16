Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

