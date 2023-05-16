First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

