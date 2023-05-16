Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.