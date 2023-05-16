Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 999 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

