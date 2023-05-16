Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

