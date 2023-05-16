MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $56,615,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

