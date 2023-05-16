First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.