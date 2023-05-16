Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of EQT worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 5.1 %

EQT stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

About EQT



EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.



