Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,492 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

