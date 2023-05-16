Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,344 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

