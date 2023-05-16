Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Decreased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

