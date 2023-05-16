Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $345.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $353.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

