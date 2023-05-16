Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

